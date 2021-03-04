COVID-19 case numbers continue to drop at Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg (Kansas) State University.
Missouri Southern’s COVID-19 dashboard shows no new student or employee cases were reported during the week ending Feb. 28 after 12 tests were administered by the campus health center. Only one new case had been reported the week prior.
In addition, 17 people were in quarantine, with three of them located on campus, and two people were in isolation in off-campus locations.
Since Aug. 13, 278 student cases and 40 employee cases have been reported by Missouri Southern.
For the week ending March 3, PSU’s Bryant Student Health Center administered 19 tests to symptomatic students, with one positive. That compares with the 13 tests administered, with two positive results, the week prior.
Two students are currently in isolation, and none are in quarantine as close contacts to infected people. That compares with the eight students in isolation and 16 in quarantine the week prior.
In the same reporting time period, one employee reported an infection, and zero new close contacts were identified. One is currently in isolation, and none are in quarantine. Since the onset of the pandemic, 63 faculty and staff members have reported infections.
Weekly routine testing of athletes mandated by the NCAA continues. In this reporting time period, 43 student athletes were tested, and zero were found to be positive.
Similar downward trends also are being seen regionally. Joplin’s seven-day average of new cases per day was 5.29 as of Wednesday, down from an average high of approximately 50 new cases per day in mid-November. Local hospitals also have been seeing a small number of COVID-19 patients, officials said earlier this week.
