The first in a series of Lion Pride visit days at Missouri Southern State University is scheduled for Saturday.
Visit days are designed as a chance for prospective students to experience Missouri Southern. Those attending will have the opportunity to learn about the admissions process and financial aid, take a tour of campus, meet with members of the faculty, and find out more about student services and programs. They will also have the opportunity to apply and be considered for acceptance.
The Saturday session is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Morning and afternoon sessions are also planned for May 22, June 26 and July 17. Complimentary meals will be served.
For more information or to register for a session, go to admissions.mssu.edu.
The university also has scheduled several academic signing ceremonies for students who have already been accepted into the fall freshman class.
Ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the performing arts center at Joplin High School; 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Cardinal Dome at Webb City High School; and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, in the gymnasium at Carthage High School.
The events are a symbolic demonstration of the mutual commitment between the incoming students and Missouri Southern. Each student will receive a special gift to commemorate the occasion.
“We ask the students to engage in the immersive learning environments that the university has to offer,” said Brett Meeker, the university’s director of concurrent enrollment. “In return, we will partner with them to help them achieve their educational goals.”
Missouri Southern began offering the signing ceremonies in 2016. Due to the pandemic, the in-person events could not be held last year.
“These events are some of our favorites of the year,” Meeker said. “After not being able to have them last year, we are excited to be able to visit the schools again to begin welcoming our next group of Lions.”
