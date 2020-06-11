The Talent Search program at Missouri Southern State University will host a College Signing Day event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the lobby of the Mills Anderson Justice Center.
The program, which serves students in grades six through 12, identifies qualified students with potential for success at the postsecondary level and encourages them to complete secondary school and enroll in a program of study after high school. To be considered for Talent Search, students must attend the Joplin, Carthage, Sarcoxie, Webb City, Carl Junction or Riverton (Kansas) school districts.
To commemorate the event, each high school senior will receive a certificate of commitment to sign, a gift bag and a digital picture of his or her signing.
