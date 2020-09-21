Presentations from the Caribbean semester at Missouri Southern State University are being recorded for airing on KGCS-TV. The semester features a wide range of topics focusing on that region of the world.
Due to restrictions on visitors being on campus, the recordings will provide an opportunity for community members to see the themed semester events and activities from home.
The programs will air weeknights on KGCS-TV and will be posted on the station’s YouTube channel.
KGCS programming can be seen on Channel 21 and on regional cable television systems. The station operates as a service of the communication department at Missouri Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.