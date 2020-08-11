The Center for Entrepreneurship at Missouri Southern State University will offer the entrepreneurial planning and management certificate in an online format this fall.
The certificate is designed to prepare individuals to create a business plan for the purpose of starting and managing a new business. The online program has been made available through a new initiative administered by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.
The nine-credit-hour program can be completed in just one semester. Classes will begin Monday, Aug. 17, and conclude by Friday, Dec. 11. To enroll, go to mssu.edu.
Qualifying individuals can receive up to $4,000 toward the certificate. Details: 417-629-3000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.