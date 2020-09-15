KGCS-TV on the campus of Missouri Southern State University is now broadcasting a high-definition signal for area television viewers.
The update continues a series of changes to the television station. Last year, the station moved to Channel 21 for broadcasting. The station was one of the first to broadcast a digital signal in the Joplin television market in 2008.
Television at Missouri Southern started as a cable service in 1984, and transitioned to a broadcast station in 1988. Students from the communication department help produce local programming such as "Newsmakers," a news interview program.
