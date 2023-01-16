More than 100 people gathered for the first in-person Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Missouri Southern State University since 2020, with speakers sharing messages of unity, progress and what it means to have a dream where all people are created equal.
The 23rd annual celebration was held Monday in the North End Zone facility at MSSU.
It was one of the many events held nationwide to honor the life and legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., a Baptist minister and civil rights leader who fought for equality and social justice. Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday observed annually on the third Monday of January and is a nationwide day of service.
The celebration was offered virtually in 2021 due to COVID-19 and was canceled last year after a rise in active COVID-19 cases.
MSSU’s theme this year was “Keeping the Dream — Sounds of Hope, Courage & Unity.”
“The celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not only a way to recognize the life’s work and powerful ideas of a great and humble leader, but it’s also an opportunity for all of us to reflect on what we can do in our lives to help realize Dr. King’s vision,” said Missouri Southern President Dean Van Galen.
Kufara, a marimba ensemble, played songs influenced by Zimbabwean culture ahead of the program. The event was hosted by the Missouri Southern Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Committee. Keenan Cortez, Joplin mayor pro tem, read a message on behalf of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Atiba Bradley, Missouri Southern’s head football coach, was the celebration’s keynote speaker. Bradley, a graduate of Joplin High School and MSSU, is the 14th head coach in the university’s history. He is also the first graduate of MSSU to lead the Lions football program.
Bradley came to Missouri Southern from NCAA Division II McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, where he was the Bearcats’ defensive coordinator. Prior to that, he served as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at NCAA Division I FCS University of South Dakota.
While playing for the Lions, he was a two-time All-MIAA honorable mention pick as a linebacker. He finished his career as the second-leading tackler with 72 stops.
During his speech, Bradley highlighted groups throughout American history that have stood up and fought to achieve a dream where all people, no matter their differences, are created equal.
“The sound of courage rings loud and true when individuals or groups decide to stand up for what is right, regardless of what might happen to them,” he said. “Most times, it involves ridicule, public shaming and even public harm from others. History has no shortcomings of heroes — not Batman, Superman, Marvel or DC. Real people. We stand here today and celebrate Martin Luther King Jr., one of them.”
Bradley added that the nation is still a work in progress, but it’s the nation’s differences that make it special.
“I hope that in 2023, we can finally see and all agree in unity that it’s our differences that makes us beautiful and that should be celebrated, not used to divide us,” he said.
Award presentation
Also during the celebration, the Dr. Al Cade Beacon of Hope Service Awards were presented to honor MSSU students and clubs demonstrating leadership through volunteerism.
The awards honor students who have proven leadership and service on or off campus, as well as the student organization with the highest number of volunteer service hours. It’s presented annually in honor of Cade, who served at MSSU for over 25 years and died in 2015.
Nine students and three campus organizations were nominated for the awards. The student winner was Maya Greenquist, who volunteers at numerous sites, including the Ronald McDonald House, the Joplin Humane Society, the American Red Cross and both hospitals in Joplin.
The student organization winner was the Campus Activities Board, which is made up of 55 student members who contributed more than 1,500 volunteer hours in the last year.
