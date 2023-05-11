Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning. Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 83F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.