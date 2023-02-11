The Lions opened their 2022-23 softball campaign with a 4-1 trip to Arkansas in the Ronnie Hawkins/Mike McGhee Memorial Tournament hosted by Henderson State University.
"We were excited to get back out there and play again," Missouri Southern head coach Hallie Blackney said. "We have plenty of returners from last year and a lot of newcomers as well. It was nice to see those newcomers compete and get some experience."
Missouri Southern earned wins over Northwestern Oklahoma and Arkansas-Monticello last Friday in Hot Springs.
On Saturday they split a doubleheader by falling to Henderson State and beating Ouchita Baptist in Arkadelphia. They closed the weekend by getting revenge over the Reddies of HSU on Sunday.
MSSU outscored its opponents 38-23 over the entire weekend.
"The biggest takeaway is the camaraderie and culture we have is good," Blackney said of the team. "I'm excited to see how that goes this year. We're a well-rounded team and aren't a one-man show."
This weekend includes a four-game set with two games on each day beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday in Bentonville for the Alvy Early Memorial Classic. The Lions will play Southern Nazarene University and Harding University on Saturday. Sunday features meetings with Southeastern Oklahoma and the University of Illinois-Springfield.
"Continue to get 1% better," Blackney said. "We have to take advantage of getting to go outside and play. I want to see our defense get going and get smoother. We need to see more consistent outings from our pitching."
Southern saw their pitchers allow a couple of high offensive outputs from opponents with eight runs to Arkansas-Monticello and 11 to HSU in the first meeting of the weekend.
Last weekend included an MIAA hitter of the week award for Leighton Withers and a career-high in strikeouts for sophomore pitcher Avery Tallman with nine against Henderson State. Tallman is 2-0 on the young season.
Withers finished the weekend 9 for 19 hitting four extra-base hits — two home runs, a triple and a double. She drove in 10 runs and drew three walks. The senior infielder slugged .947 and had an on-base percentage of .545 for the five games.
