Flanked by family members, Missouri Southern State University head football coach Atiba Bradley was honored Sunday by the Missouri Senate for being the first African American head coach at a non-HBCU school in the MIAA.
Bradley is the first African American head football coach in the state of Missouri at a college/university with the exception of Lincoln University, the state's only historically black college or university. Additionally, he is the only African American head football coach in the history of the MIAA, with the exception of Lincoln University.
The surprise ceremony came the football team's evening meal at the North End Zone facility.
The framed resolution was presented to Bradley by state Sen. Jill Carter. With Bradley were his wife and fellow MSSU alum, Jacquelyn; his children, Briauna, Kiara and Marcus; and his and mother, Arlese, and father, Alvin, both of Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
The resolution also noted that Bradley is the first Joplin High School and MSSU alum to be named a head coach at Southern.
"You don't do the work that we do for acknowledgement, but people are always watching you and everything you do matters," Bradley told his players after the presentation. "Never, never forget that."
Bradley's accomplishments come as no surprise to his mother, Arlese, who recalled the young Atiba coming home from school, wrestling with a sousaphone that dwarfed him.
"He was the boy dragging that big old instrument home everyday," Arlese said. "Atiba has always tried to do his best in everything he's done. He doesn't do things halfway. He puts his best foot forward and he goes for it. We've always been proud of him and his ability to follow through. He's got heart, he's got vision and he's willing to work with people to get things done."
Arlese said her son has always been a kind, fair and loving "people person," and she is proud of him everyday.
The homegrown Bradley talked about the significance of the award after the ceremony.
"It means a lot," Bradley said. "I care a lot about our community and I care about the people of Joplin and the Four States."
Another JHS graduate, Lion running back Nathan Glades, talked about his coach after the ceremony.
"Coach Bradley is an amazing man, he's not just a coach, he's a leader," Glades said. "He's got it figured out. I wouldn't ask for any other head coach for this program than Atiba Bradley."
Bradley played both sides of ball as a lineman for JHS and was a first-team all-conference, all-district and all-area performer and a second-team all-state selection for the Eagles. As a linebacker at Southern, Bradley was an All-MIAA honorable mention pick twice.
Bradley came to the Lions from McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, where he was the defensive coordinator. Before that, Bradley served as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at the University of South Dakota from 2018-18. He also was co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Western Illinois (2013-16) and defensive coordinator at Quincy University (Illinois) for the 2012 season. Bradley served as a graduate assistant at the University of Missouri from 2008-10 and was a graduate assistant for the Lions from 2006-08. He also was the Lions assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator under then head coach Bart Tatum in 2010-11.
Bradley pointed out that the award presented Sunday is just one of many that go with the job.
"The young men that I coach are the reason I do it," Bradley told reporters. "Seeing their faces light up when they have successes in life, in the classroom, on the football field, that's the reward I get to see every day. I get a reward every day I come to work."
