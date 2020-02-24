The University of Missouri Extension will hold the Labor and Workforce Development Summit for the public from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the main entrance of Joplin High School, 2104 Indiana Ave.
The summit is a forum for businesses, organizations and community leaders to build a network for information, resources and connections that help to cultivate a reliable workforce. Attendees will also gain insights from industry leaders.
The featured speakers are Steve Gilbreth, Joplin High School principal; Rob O’Brian, president of O’Brian & Associates LLC; Melissa Smith, director of Joplin Advanced Training and Technology Center at Crowder College; Cecilia Hay, assistant human resources manager at La-Z-Boy; Pamela Lanier, Asbell general counsel and corporate secretary; and Jeff Phillips, communications and outreach manager of the Western Missouri and Kansas Laborers District Council.
To register online, visit bit.ly/2v3xhDR. The event is free.
For more information, contact Amy Patillo at patilloa@missouri.edu or call 417-881-8909.
