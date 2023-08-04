A 71-year-old man reported being robbed Thursday morning in downtown Joplin of items he had just purchased at a convenience store.
Kenneth R. Stone told police that he was jumped shortly before 10 a.m. while leaving the Downtown Corner Mart on West Fourth Street. His assailants took about $48 worth of items he had just bought at the store, he told police.
Capt. William Davis said Stone, who was treated at the scene for some cuts to his face, was unable to provide any names or descriptions of those who assaulted and robbed him.
