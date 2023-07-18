NEOSHO, Mo. — A murder charge against Susette Anderson, 63, has been dropped, Newton County Prosecuting Attorney Will Lynch said Tuesday.
Anderson, who had been charged with first-degree murder, was scheduled to go to trial this week.
Lynch said after taking depositions recently and reviewing the case, he determined the shooting was “justifiable self-defense.”
Anderson was trying to get a protection order served on David Stotts the day he was shot. Stotts, 45, was shot Dec. 23, 2021, near Seneca.
Lynch previously told the Globe that a judge had granted the protection order, but it had yet to be served when Anderson called a Newton County dispatcher the day of the shooting to report that she had seen Stotts pull up in his truck. Anderson said she saw Stotts pull up to a trailer, which he had sold her, and thought he was there to take it back. She told investigators she went out to confront him and that he attacked her.
According to a probable-cause affidavit and testimony during a preliminary hearing, a male acquaintance Anderson had asked to come over and watch her house while she ran errands arrived at her residence a short time later and heard her shout something in apparent distress followed by several gunshots.
Clayton Yarbrough recounted in a preliminary hearing last year how Anderson then stood over the wounded Stotts and shot him a second time while trying to get Yarbrough to help her make the shooting look like self-defense.
Lynch said Tuesday there was no stippling on the body indicating Stott had been shot at close range. He said Stotts had been shot three times, and “none of these were consistent with a close-range shot.”
Yarbrough testified that Anderson called his house the day of the shooting wanting him to come over to watch her residence while she ran some errands. When he arrived at her house, he said he heard hollering and gunshots and then saw Anderson walking toward him carrying a gun. She told him she had shot a man she said had attacked her and that she needed Yarbrough to be a witness.
She took him back toward a trailer on her property where Stotts lay wounded on the ground and told Yarbrough to put something in Stotts’ hand to make him appear to have been armed.
Yarbrough said he became afraid Anderson might shoot him if he didn’t do what she asked, so he at first put a rock in Stotts’ hand, then switched that out for a stick and finally replaced the stick with a metal rod.
Yarbrough recounted how Anderson then stepped up to where Stotts lay on the ground with his hands raised above his shoulders and head, and that Anderson further staged the scene by kicking his hands down below his head before calling 911 to report the shooting.
Deputies who arrived on the scene a short time later found Stotts dead with gunshot wounds to his neck and forehead and the metal rod in his hand.
Lynch said none of that changes the fact that what happened initially was justifiable self-defense.
