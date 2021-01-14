SARCOXIE, Mo. — Jasper County sheriff's investigators are treating the death of a woman reported Wednesday night at a residence in Sarcoxie as a homicide.
The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched at 8:58 p.m. to a residence in the 2700 block of High Street for what was initially believed to be a medical call of an uncertain nature. A woman subsequently identified as Becci D. Sanders, 46, was found deceased inside the residence.
The sheriff's office said an autopsy has been scheduled for Friday. Investigators have not released an apparent cause of death as yet.
A gray 2015 Subaru Legacy was reported to have been stolen from the residence. Law enforcement is looking for the vehicle with Missouri license plate VB1 Y0E.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
