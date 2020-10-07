A presentation on the renovation of three historical Joplin houses in the Joplin Historic Neighborhoods project will be given at an annual meeting of the Murphysburg Historic District.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Langston Hughes-Broadway.
Guest speakers will be Michael Englebert Griffin, conservation architect, and Brad Belk, preservation director for the renovation project and curator of Joplin Historical Neighborhoods Inc. The homes are those of early Joplin entrepreneurs Charles Schifferdecker, Edward Zelleken and Alfred H. Rogers, and they are located within the Murphysburg District.
Entertainment at the meeting will be a viewing of the short film "Cleveland In My Dreams" by Mark K. Sullivan. It won the award for best comedy at the Route 66 Film Festival in 2005. It was filmed locally and features local talent including Rodney Lewis, Chet Fritz, Carolyn McGowan, Sonya Harris, Dave Bastian and the late Todd Loudis.
Masks will be encouraged indoors and physical distancing outdoors.
To RSVP, call Paula Callihan at 417-208-9376 or email murphysburg@gmail.com.
