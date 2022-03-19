Don Quixote and his dramatic fight against evil will take center stage at Joplin Little Theatre this week for the first time in 41 years.
“The Man of La Mancha” is a funny story about the mad but chivalrous elderly nobleman who, aided by the squire Sancho Panza, follows his dream by traveling the countryside as a warrior knight and ridding the Spanish countryside of pesky windmills, which he mistakenly sees as fire-breathing dragons. Set during the Spanish Inquisition, it’s presented as a play-within-a-play about a dying man who absolutely refuses to relinquish his ideals.
Aside from a story about a person trying to right all the wrongs of the world, it’s also a musical. In fact, the 1965 musical production, inspired by the 17th-century novel “Don Quixote” by Miguel de Cervantes, spawned the play’s principal song, “The Impossible Dream.”
“When ‘The Impossible Dream’ is sung, I lose it — every time,” director Marilyn Marshall-Bouldin said.
The story itself, she continued, “is both entertaining and inspiring and will warm the heart of anyone whose spirits were ever raised by the prospect of victory by the underdog against all odds.”
If there is an overall theme to “The Man of La Mancha,” Marshall-Bouldin said, “it’s to listen — listen to everyone’s story because they all have one. By doing so, we can see a larger picture. We observe the tenacity, the drive and the passion required to bring any dream to fruition. Then we learn and grow ourselves and we carry the light of inspiration forward. We pass it along.”
Chet Fritz is the production’s co-director; he played Quixote the last time JLT performed “The Man of La Mancha” back in 1981.
“Today, he’s backstage playing a Muleteer — it’s wonderful,” Marshall-Bouldin said. “He has worked closely with our 2022 Don Quixote, Karl Wendt, and Chet’s insights are always invaluable to all of us.”
Aside from Wendt and Fritz, additional cast members are Jeff Phillips (Sancho Panza), Michaela West (Dulcinea), Jonathan Dresner, Jakob Butler, Corin Staggs, JJ Ramos, Anne Marie Wright, Caleb Hilsenbeck, Jarrett Little, Elijah Brown and Makenna Coble.
“The cast has been remarkable,” Marshall-Bouldin said. “I so enjoy watching them bond as they work together. They’ve been an amazing team. I’m very fond of each one of them, as well as our crew and musicians.”
She hopes when the curtains close on a performance, the audience will remember Quixote as a “heroic dreamer who fights against all odds” and remains faithful to his noble goals.
“At one point in the production he also tells us, ‘Call nothing thy own except thy soul. Love not what thou art, but only what thou may become,’” she continued. “We hope that (audience members) are inspired to dream your impossible dream.”
