An EaglePicher-powered spacecraft orbiting the asteroid Bennu will attempt contact later today in order to bring home a sample that could help scientists answer questions about the origins of the universe.
The mission will mark only the fourth time in NASA’s history that an American spacecraft will return to Earth with a sample — the most famous example of that being the Apollo missions that brought back moon rocks — but this mission will return material from a much smaller body much deeper in space.
The OSIRIS-REx mission would not be possible were it not for batteries made in Joplin that provide the power. EaglePicher Technologies has been powering space missions since the nation’s first satellite went up. On this mission, the company's rechargeable lithium-ion batteries have powered OSIRIS-REx since it launched. They also have powered mission operations including communication, photography, surveying and scientific observations. The sample capsule also will reenter the atmosphere with electrical power provided by EaglePicher’s lithium battery assembly. EP electronics also power the capsule on its re-entry into the atmosphere.
OSIRIS-REx launched in September 2016, and even though it is expected to complete its sample collection today, it won’t return to Earth until 2023, making for a seven-year trip.
Jason Dworkin, OSIRIS-REx project scientist, said in an email conversation with the Globe this summer that the spacecraft will slowly free-fall under the asteroid’s “minuscule gravity” toward the sampling site. If OSIRIS-REx is on target, the collection device — “picture an air filter for a ’57 Chevy on the end of a 10-foot pogo stick,” Dworkin said — will touch the surface for about five seconds, but the spacecraft won’t make an actual landing.
“During that time, a jet of compressed nitrogen gas is shot into the surface of Bennu and up to 4 1/2 pounds blown into the collection device. The spacecraft then flies away from Bennu to measure the sample mass and stow it for Earth return,” he said.
On Sept. 24, 2023, the spacecraft is expected to reach Earth and eject its sample return capsule before diverting to orbit the sun. The sample capsule, protected by a heat shield, will land in the desert near Salt Lake City.
Only then will scientists begin to study the samples.
Already, OSIRIS-REx has made one discovery: Bennu contains oxygen and hydrogen atoms bonded together (called hydroxyls) that, according to NASA, mean “at some point, Bennu’s rocky material interacted with water. While Bennu itself is too small to have ever supported liquid water, the finding does indicate that liquid water was present at some time on Bennu’s parent body, a much larger asteroid.”
Dworkin called Bennu an “ancient leftover” from the formation of the solar system containing minerals and compounds that accreted into planets, “and maybe life.”
Scientists around the world will dissect the samples, grain by grain, for decades, he said, including testing minerals and isotopes to determine if Bennu is related to any meteorites on Earth. They will look for dust swept into the solar system from dying stars. They will test isotopes of water to see if it is similar to that of comets. They will study amino acids to see if they resemble those in life.
