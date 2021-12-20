WEBB CITY, Mo. — American Legion Post 0322 in Webb City received a special visit Monday from Paul E. Dillard, the head of the nation’s largest veterans organization, during a statewide tour.
Dillard is a U.S. Navy veteran who was elected as the American Legion national commander for 2021-2022 in September. He served in Vietnam through four campaigns, including the Tet Offensive, and received an honorable discharge as a petty officer second class from the Navy Reserve.
The Texas native has been traveling across the country to meet with service members and veterans to discuss ongoing legislation and hear any issues or concerns. He has stopped throughout Missouri, including cities like Lebanon, Rolla and Nixa. His statewide tour concludes Tuesday.
“We’re touring different posts throughout the state, and as I do, I’ve also been traveling throughout all of the states in the United States plus Europe, Puerto Rico and Mexico,” Dillard said. “We tour to take the national message, our objectives, what we’re looking for and try to encourage them to continue to work for their membership, veterans benefits and talk to their representatives and senators, so we can get legislation passed.”
Webb City Legionnaires were joined by American Legion chapters from Joplin and Carl Junction. Dillard said he’s passionate about suicide prevention among veterans and handed out pins with his name and theme “No Veteran Left Behind” during the event.
“He’s the national commander, and it’s a big deal for him to come to the little town of Webb City because he travels all over the United States,” said Post 322 Commander Don Wooten.
The American Legion has nearly 2 million members in about 12,000 posts across the country. Chartered by Congress in 1919, the Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to service members and veterans, according to the organization's literature.
The U.S. Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022 by a vote of 88-11 on Dec. 15. The act supports a total of $777.7 billion in fiscal year 2022 funding for national defense. The legislation authorizes $740 billion for the Department of Defense and $27.8 billion for national security programs within the Department of Energy. The bill has been sent to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
Dillard lauded the bipartisan efforts of Congress to pass the bill.
“They put a 2.75% pay raise to all military, and it also refunded the Troops to Teachers (program), which was going to expire Dec. 21 of this year,” he said. “It’s been extended, and we think that’s great because it’s a great opportunity for not only our troops, but also for the students and leadership. It’s a good program.”
Troops to Teachers is a national program that provides assistance for military personnel who are interested in transitioning into a second career in public education. Dillard also said he was pleased with the amendment that was added to the act to build the Global War on Terrorism Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.
“We feel like it’s a very good thing, and there are some other items in there that’s on his desk," Dillard said, but there are other measures that the Legion hopes will be in a year-end package. “One of them is called the Buddy Check Bill, which is very important in my objectives this year and also the national organization. The Buddy Check bill is an American Legion bill. We started Buddy Check in 2019.”
The Buddy Check bill requires the Department of Veterans Affairs to designate one week each year as Buddy Check Week for the purposes of organizing outreach events and educating veterans on how to conduct peer wellness checks.
“We’re trying to reduce veteran suicide,” Dillard said. “Veteran suicide is very high on my agenda, as well as the national organization, and that in itself will help us do it.”
Since 2010, more than 65,000 veterans have died by suicide — more than the total number of deaths from combat during the Vietnam War and the operations in Iraq and Afghanistan combined.
