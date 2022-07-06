Joplin will join other cities nationwide for “America’s Night Out Against Crime” on Aug. 2, the Joplin Police Department announced Tuesday.
The event will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. that day in Schifferdecker Park.
"National Night Out, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and co-sponsored locally by the Joplin Police Department, will involve over 16,000 communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories, Canadian cities and military bases around the world," JPD said in a statement. "In all, over 38 million people are expected to participate in America’s Night Out Against Crime."
National Night Out aims to heighten crime prevention awareness, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts, and strengthen police-community partnerships.
There will be free food and drinks served in the park during the event. There also will be a free swim at the Schifferdecker Aquatic Center from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.
More details can be found at www.natw.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.