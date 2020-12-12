Snow is expected across the region from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, with total accumulation of up to 3 inches on grassy surfaces, the National Weather Service station in Springfield is reporting.
"Air temperatures near or just above freezing should help limit the overall widespread impacts on roads," according to NWS. "Some slushy accumulation will still be possible on colder road surfaces such as bridges and overpasses, especially where persistent heavier snowfall rates can occur."
Clearing skies are forecast for Monday, but a chance of snow returns Tuesday.
