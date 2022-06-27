The University of Missouri Extension will hold two free conferences on native grass management this summer, one of them in Southwest Missouri.
The first will be on Tuesday, July 12, at the University of Missouri Southwest Research, Extension and Education Center near Mount Vernon. The second will be Thursday, July 14 near Linneus at Cornett Farm, in northern Missouri.
The programs begin at 8:30 a.m. and will last all day, ending with a farm tour.
The conferences are being held in partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Native warm-season grasses provide a forage that lets producers maximize grazing and haying on their property, MU Extension agronomy specialist Tim Schnakenberg said in a statement.
“With increased fertilizer costs, native grasses are getting a new look and interest from producers wanting to incorporate these grasses into their grazing systems.”
According to MU Extension agronomy specialist Valerie Tate, the conferences will feature presentations and expertise from a variety of organizations, including the University of Missouri, MDC, NRCS, as well as the University of Tennessee’s Center for Grasslands Management.
Topics include managing native grasses for grazing and haying, updated economic budgets that producers will find useful, cost-share opportunities and the conservation benefits of native grasses.
There is no registration fee and lunch will be provided, but participants need to register for either program at bit.ly/3yPfX4n, or those in Southwest Missouri can call the MU Extension Center in Stone County at 417-357-6812.
