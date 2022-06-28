A native grass pasture walk will be held near Walker on July 19.
“Native grasses can meet cattle grazing needs in the summer months,” Patrick Davis, MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist, said in announcing the event.
MU Extension is partnering with Natural Resource Conservation Service, the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Nature Conservancy on the event.
This pasture walk will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Kennedy-Burch Farm at 26447 East Katy Track Road, in Walker.
“There will be a discussion by the landowners Jered and Crystal Burch about cattle and native grass management on the operation,” Davis said in a statement.
The discussion will be followed by a tour of the farm with representatives from the cooperating organizations to provide discussion as well as answer questions related to cattle grazing management on native grasses.
There will be a light meal offered at the pasture walk. In order to attend the free pasture walk, register by July 15 by contacting the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 417-276-3313 or online at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/native-grass-pasture-walk-1656012419.
