The United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri will naturalize 61 new citizens at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 5, at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield near Republic.
The ceremony’s applicants represent more than 30 countries, including Denmark, Germany, Rwanda and the British Virgin Islands.
Judge M. Douglas Harpool will preside over the ceremony. The national anthem and "America the Beautiful" will be performed by Beth Jones from the Carthage School District. Guest speakers will include:
• Park Superintendent Sarah Cunningham.
• Former U.S. Attorney Tim Garrison.
• U.S. Rep. Billy Long.
The ceremony will conclude with a cannon salute and a short reception for the new citizens and their guests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.