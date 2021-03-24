MIAMI, Okla. — After a delay due to COVID-19 and weather conditions, the Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College theater department will perform its production of "Little Shop of Horrors" beginning Thursday and running through Sunday.
The show, originally scheduled for March 4-7, had to be postponed because several weeks of winter weather in February, along with COVID precautions, delayed the delivery of supplies, props and set builds, director Aaron Smith said. One of those props is the largest Audrey II puppet in the show; standing 18 feet tall with a head 10 feet long, it is puppeteered by freshman Aaron Bishop, who also will provide the voice.
But the postponement also gave students time to finish a light and sound upgrade that was already underway in the Fine Arts Center auditorium. Students reinstalled every light in the auditorium on a new digital system and configured more than 80 fixtures in a reusable grid. The venue's sound equipment received similar attention and is now controlled digitally from anywhere in the building, the college said.
The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the NEO Fine Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for teens and children, and free for students and employees of NEO. Reserve tickets at theatre.neo.edu. Masks and social distancing are required when on campus.
The play is based on the cult classic movie of the same name written by Charles Griffith and directed by Roger Corman. The stage version was written by Howard Ashman, with music by Alan Menken. The NEO cast includes Matthew Jordan as Seymour, Heather Moss as Audrey, Aaron Bishop as the Voice of the Plant, Ryland Asher as Mr. Mushnik, Karley Jones as Crystal, Danica Rowe as Ronnette, Anna Seat as Chiffon, and True Williams as Orin the Dentist.
