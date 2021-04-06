MIAMI, Okla. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College choirs will present “On My Way to Canaan Land” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, in the NEO Fine Arts auditorium.
The concert is free and open to the public. It will feature the NEO chamber singers and guest soprano soloist Elizabeth Montgomery. The choirs are under the direction of Tatiana Taylor.
“On My Way to Canaan Land” features choral music drawing from African American spirituals, American folk tunes and classic hymns.
To reserve a seat, go to neo.edu/fine_arts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.