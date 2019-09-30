MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will celebrate its centennial anniversary during homecoming week Wednesday through Saturday with a theme of “Homecoming on the Range.”
The community is invited to attend a homecoming kickoff celebration with games, food and fun on Wednesday. Dinner will be served from 5 to 7:30 p.m. by the NEO fountain; wristbands for food are $7, $5 for kids, $3 for NEO employees and their children, and free for students.
Additional homecoming week activities include the “How the West was Won” pageant on Thursday and a “Circle the Wagons” pep rally on Friday. Game day celebrations begin with the NEO Outstanding Alumni Banquet at noon on Saturday. The homecoming parade begins at 4 p.m. Saturday, around the NEO campus, followed by tailgating.
NEO’s Golden Norsemen take on the Blinn College Buccaneers at 6 p.m. Saturday. Themed T-shirts are available for sale in the NEO bookstore.
Members of the 1969 football championship team plan to celebrate their 50-year reunion during homecoming festivities.
The week’s activities, as well as the NEO Distinguished Lecture Series, are sponsored by Frank Fletcher Toyota in Joplin.
Details: neo.edu/homecoming.
