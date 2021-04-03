MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College is preparing for its first spring homecoming event since its founding in 1919.
The "Once In a Blue Moon" homecoming will begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 17, as NEO plays Tyler Junior College at Red Robertson Field.
NEO will honor the 2020 class of outstanding alumni in a pre-game luncheon and between the first and second quarters of the game. The homecoming court will be crowned during halftime, and NEO will recognize the 1969 National Championship football team between the third and fourth quarters.
Homecoming is sponsored by Frank Fletcher Toyota.
Details: neo.edu/homecoming.
