MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College will livestream its homecoming royalty pageant beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Royalty candidates are selected by their peers to represent clubs and organizations on campus. Candidates are Ada Tucker, of Seneca, Missouri; Elizabeth Hokit, of Chouteau; Katrina Ball, of Wyandotte; Alanys Ruiz Rivera, of Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Adan Becerra, of Jay; Meika Mathews, of Miami; Aubrie Lambertson, of Joplin, Missouri; Ryleigh Cisneros, of Welch; Seyton Thomas, of Pryor; Madison Gardner, of Salina; and Jamal Morris, of Vinita.
The pageant is the main aspect of the royalty competition for homecoming, for which the theme is "Once in a Blue Moon." King and queen winners will be announced during halftime of the homecoming game on Saturday. The winners will each receive $250 scholarships, and the runners-up will each receive $100 scholarships.
The public is invited to view the pageant at neo.edu/live.
Details: neo.edu/homecoming.
