MIAMI, Okla. — Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College has been awarded a $1.5 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) course conversions to online and hybrid formats.
NEO was selected for the grant, a federal Title III grant, under its designation as a Native American-serving nontribal institution. It's the fifth Title III grant that NEO has received since 2010, bringing the total received in such grant funding to more than $10 million.
“The main purpose of this grant is to convert math and science courses for online delivery,” said Rachel Lloyd, grant project director. “NEO is one of the top producers of Native American registered nurses in the country, so our initial focus will be on developing online and hybrid versions of all of our nursing program prerequisite courses.”
The grant will also support faculty professional development in the cultural alignment of their curriculum, modernization and renovation of the NEO Center for Academic Success and Advising, and elder/peer mentoring services.
