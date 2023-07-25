NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Arts Council is debuting its Murals of Neosho Guide and Descriptive Audio Tour.
The audio descriptions guide viewers through the work with a narrative while weaving in historical and cultural information.
The tour will make the works of art accessible to more members of the community, including those who are blind or partially sighted, according to Sarah Serio, president of the Neosho Arts Council.
“They’ll guide you through not only the color and design aspects of the mural, but also historical references. This will help identify notable subjects in the murals that might not be recognizable to everyone,” Serio said in a statement. “We hope that those visiting the murals in person will take time to access the audio descriptions, as standing in front of these large-scale works of art can be overwhelming to the eye and viewers can miss some of the details the artists put in their work. These descriptive audio guides help everyone see the works in greater detail.”
Among the murals are:
• “Centennial mural,” by James Duard Marshall.
• “Flower Box City,” by Anthony Benton Gude.
• “Heritage,” by Sherry Pettey.
• “Neosho mural,” by Lawrence Sanchez.
• “Rocketdyne mural,” by Lawrence Sanchez.
The organization was awarded a grant from Missouri Humanities to help in the creation of the audio descriptions of several town murals specifically to make them accessible to the blind or partially sighted.
“We vocally record a description that attempts to give a thorough description of the work without projecting our own assumptions or bias and without getting too bogged down in the fine details,” C. Jade Nicholas, audio description writer and narrator for the project, said in a statement. “This ideally allows the listener to learn about the work, understand what it visually looks like, and allow their own emotions, imagination and reasoning to come up with their interpretation and feelings of the piece.”
Viewers will also be able to access the descriptions along with high-resolution photos, location details, transcripts and additional information on the Neosho Arts Council’s website. The guide also includes a virtual map of mural locations with easy-to-access directions for in-person viewing. All of this is available at neoshoarts.net.
“Our murals all tell unique stories,” Serio said in a statement. “They show Neosho from its earliest residents, members of the Osage Nation, to our natural resources, to our contributions to the space race. The audio descriptions help grow everyone’s understanding of the murals and their stories.”
