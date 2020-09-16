NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council on Tuesday night adopted a fiscal 2021 budget that holds about $4 million more in spending than did the current budget.
With a unanimous vote, the council approved a plan that anticipates expenditures of $23,991,861 and estimates revenues of $23,678,494, for a deficit of $313,367.
Part of the increased spending is attributable to $400,000 for the installation of new water meters in the downtown area and about $251,000 to cover the cost of pay raises for police officers and firefighters. The city's fiscal year begins on Oct. 1.
In other business:
• The council discussed renewing its annual contract with the Neosho Chamber of Commerce for tourism-related services. A vote on whether to accept the contract is expected during a future meeting of the council.
The contract, worth $20,000, retains the chamber for tourism consulting services. The money is to be used for promoting and publicizing community events that draw visitors from other areas, according to a draft published on the city's website. The contract in its current form also calls for quarterly updates of how the money is spent, as well as a market analyses each quarter.
Chamber CEO Lauri Lyerla said the $20,000 represents about 8% of the chamber's annual budget.
• The council approved a motion to turn off comments on the city's Facebook page. One problem: Facebook may not allow it.
During a discussion about what direction the city should take, options were given to allow no comments, all comments or deleting select comments — the latter of which would require the formation of a city policy, said City Attorney Jordan Paul.
The city uses its Facebook page now for city updates, bulletins, notices of lost animals and broadcasts of City Council meetings. Comments are accepted on each of those posts.
Council members expressed concerns about comments getting out of control over topics related to current events. Mayor Carmin Allen said he had concerns about city staff having to spend too much time dealing with comments, and wanted complaints to go directly to city officials, instead of festering.
"Our contact information will still be out there," Allen said. "If a person has a complaint, they can email it in."
A motion to shut down comments on the city's Facebook page passed 4-1, with member Tyler DeWitt voting against it.
A review of Facebook documentation, however, indicates that there is no option for the blanket disabling of comments the city council approved. The social network offers tips for moderating and deleting comments that have already been made, but not for shutting off comments completely.
• The roll call for Tuesday night's meeting sounded differently, with Councilman William Doubek noting in person that he was present. Doubek, who has been recovering from a stomach ailment, had been attending meetings remotely as much as possible since April.
