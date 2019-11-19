NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho City Council on Tuesday decided to remove the word "interim" from Interim City Administrator David Kennedy's title.
Kennedy was announced as the city's new administrator during the council's regular meeting. He will earn a starting annual salary of $85,000.
Mayor William Doubek said that once a pool of applicants was narrowed down to four finalists, Kennedy was a unanimous choice based on his familiarity with the city and his performance on the job.
"The longer we had him as acting city manager, the more things he found that no one in the past had told us about," Doubek said. "Every time we got together, there was something new that no one else had found, but he did."
A Neosho resident for 21 years, Kennedy is already in compliance with a law approved by voters in November that calls for the administrator to have a Neosho address and live within 30 minutes of city hall.
Kennedy was appointed as the city's interim administrator in July to replace Leland Butcher, who resigned to accept an adjunct professor position at a university. The council considered a pool of 14 applicants over a number of weeks before narrowing candidates down to a pool of six, then four.
He said people in the community pushed him to apply for a position that Neosho has had challenges with filling over the last few years. When council members encouraged him to do the same, he decided to apply, he said.
"After council members and employees talked to me, I felt that maybe it was best for Neosho to have a familiar face in this position," Kennedy said. "I've been here for 21 years, and I've raised my children here. If this position was open outside of Neosho, I would not have taken it."
He will continue to server also as the city's police chief on a temporary basis, but will have plenty of conversations with the force's current staff members to determine a future direction. Doubek said that as the administrator, Kennedy would eventually lead efforts to determine a possible replacement.
Kennedy said priorities for the city's attention will be focused on city infrastructure, including dealing with major flooding that has stricken residents twice since 2017. Doubek said Kennedy has already begun hiring new people to replace offices that have opened over the past few months, including in human resources, public relations and the parks department.
While he's satisfied with a 27-year career in law enforcement, he said he's eager to start this new direction of public service.
"What it boils down to is that both (police chief and city administrator) are public service positions," Kennedy said.
