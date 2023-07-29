NEOSHO, Mo. — What began with a team of volunteers in 1888 has grown into a department covers a 93-square-mile area which holds the city of Neosho and the Neosho Area Fire Protection District.
The department, led by Chief Aaron Houk, has three stations, five engines, one ladder truck, two rescue trucks, three tankers and two swift-water boats.
But the people, Houk said, are what makes things run smoothly.
“They are hard workers who take pride in their jobs,” he said.
With three stations, the Neosho Fire Department employs 27 individuals: Houk, Deputy Chief Derek Williams, Fire Administrative Assistant Shelby Pringle, and 24 firefighters. The latter includes Battalion Chiefs Kyle Rogers, Lance Parsons, Beau Davis, and Capts. Tim Duncan, Jacob Pim and Travis Bracht. The crew also includes two volunteers.
Fire Station 1 and 2, located at 125 N. College St. and 501 Industrial, respectively, are staffed full-time. Station 3, located at 13002 Ireland Lane, is used for equipment with the hope it can be staffed full time in the future.
Houk became the chief in December 2020. His career includes 22 years working with the city of Joplin Fire Department and four years as a member of the Newton County Ambulance Service.
“I felt called to return to the fire side,” Houk said.
Following a recent restructuring, Houk named Williams, a 12-year-veteran of the department, as his deputy chief. In that role, he oversees fire inspections as well as the day to day operations. This allows Houk to focus on the department’s growth and a move toward increased training regimens.
Training
Members of the department are required to complete 16 hours of training, focusing on different aspects of what they might face in the field, which includes structure fires, car fires, vehicle safety, automobile crashes, ladder operations, and driving the various department vehicles.
Houk said all of the training is designed to do one thing — make sure the firefighters are ready to go when the calls come in.
“We want them to be able to handle anything they might respond to,” Houk said, adding a typical car fire can turn into something different should it be an electric car with a lithium battery. “Then it becomes a tanker shuttle, because it can take 15,000 to 20,000 gallons of water, mainly to keep it cooled off.”
Another area of training involves swift-water rescues, because the department’s coverage area includes Hickory Creek and Shoal Creek. Former Chief Jim Ledford began this initiative. In 2022, 10 firefighters trained to handle the boats and any situations which might arise due to water.
Plans
Houk would like to continue swift-water training in the coming months. He would also like to focus on specialized areas of rescue such as trench collapse and working in confined spaces, which is everything designed to “better serve the people here,” he said.
Last year, additional funding allowed Houk to add computer tablets to each truck, giving firefighters the “most up-to-date information” and helping with mapping addresses as they drive to calls.
Other plans, Houk said, include bringing the city’s ISO rating down from 4 to 3. The project, which would lower insurance rates for people within the protection district, has been underway for two years.
“We are very close to a 3,” Houk said. “We try to take care of the people, who take care of us.”
Houk would also like to increase the public face of the department, knowing it helps the public to get to know the various members of the department on a personal level.
“Hopefully, this way, the first time they see us is not on their worst day of their lives,” Houk said.
By the numbers
In 2022, the department handled 2,678 calls for service, including 150 fires, 1,518 EMS, 51 hazmat, 304 assist for service calls, 519 good intent, and 136 false alarms.
Houk said calls are up 9% during the first part of 2023, with 1,301 calls in the first six months. Fires are down with only 61 calls; EMS is at 751, and HazMat is at 47. Assists for service calls are at 90, while good intent and false alarms are at 276 and 76, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.