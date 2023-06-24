NEOSHO. Mo. — Sherry Pettey’s painting titled “Heritage” will be on public display this summer in a different location.
The painting normally hangs inside the library of Benton Elementary School but because of renovations it will be available for viewing at Southwest Missouri Bank (Neosho North), 110 N. Neosho Blvd., for the next three months.
“This is a great chance to view this work of art in a more accessible venue,” Sarah Serio, president of the Neosho Arts Council, said in a statement. “We hope the community will take this chance to stop by the bank and get to view this work up close before it returns to the school this fall.”
The Neosho Arts Council also has created a special reference brochure for the public to explain different elements of the painting and give some historical context.
Heritage is an acrylic painting that is 9 feet wide and 7 feet tall on three joined panels that was commissioned in 2006 by the Newton County Tourism Council. According to the Neosho Arts Council, it was painted in a style of famed regionalist painter and Neosho native Thomas Hart Benton.
Benton, who was born in Neosho in 1889, is the central figure of the painting.
“Benton was known to have a lifelong interest in trains and they are featured in many of his works,” Serio said, including in the background of Pettey’s painting.
“Another example of Benton’s influence on this work is the depiction of the working class of the early 20th century,” Serio said. “A man plowing a field with a mule is seen in the piece.”
The painting also includes nods to Neosho’s annual Dogwood Tour, the city’s moniker as “The Flower Box City,” and to the lead and zinc mining that took place across the county.
“One of the more unique additions to this piece is a depiction of the Benton birthplace,” Serio added. The two story home is obstructed in the painting by several trees. This was intentional as the only known image of the home was taken by Kathleen Dougan in 1917 as it was burning down.
Other notable additions include George Washington Carver, the original Neosho National Fish Hatchery building, and workers picking strawberries. In 1897, Neosho saw the arrival of the strawberry industry. They would become the area’s major crop until drought and labor shortages of the 1930s diminished the industry.
“Strawberries were an integral part of Neosho’s early 1900s,” Serio said in the statement. “The State Horticultural Society held its Strawberry Congress in Neosho in 1913 and 1914 and local festivals were held annually in celebration of the crop.”
Pettey also included a scene representing the time when Camp Crowder was in operation just south of Neosho during World War II. Camp Crowder was established in 1941 and served as a U.S. Army Signal Corps replacement training center, an Army Service Forces training center and an officer candidate preparatory school, the first of its kind at any military installation. The 42,000 acre post also served as an infantry replacement center and had a prisoner of war camp.
Southwest Missouri Bank located is open to the public 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
