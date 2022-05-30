A Neosho man drowned Sunday in the Elk River in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Water Patrol.

Matthew D. Frazier, 40, of Neosho, entered the river at 6:21 p.m. to retrieve a boat paddle, was swept downstream, overcome with exhaustion and drowned half a mile from Ginger Blue. 

He was pronounced dead Monday by McDonald County Assistant Coroner Jonathan Fletcher. The body was taken Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson.

