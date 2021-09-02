NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge this week ordered a Neosho resident to stand trial on a charge of trafficking in stolen identities.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Keoach M. Foran-Pugh, 45, to stand trial on the Class B felony count.
The charge pertains to an arrest by Neosho police on Dec. 27, 2019, when the defendant purportedly was caught in possession of four driver's licenses, seven Social Security cards, 12 debit and credit cards, and either checks or information on three separate bank accounts belonging to other people, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Sept. 14.
