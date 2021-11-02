NEOSHO, Mo. — A 36-year-old man accused of sexually abusing two young girls was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison for the rape of one of them.
Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel assessed Martin Murillo Jr. the prison term at a sentencing hearing in Newton County Circuit Court.
Murillo originally faced a count of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy in the case involving a girl who was 13 or 14 years old in 2017 when she was raped by Murillo and a second girl who was 8 or 9 years old when the defendant began sexually abusing her.
The charges were amended recently to two counts of first-degree rape with respect to the first girl and two counts of first-degree sodomy with respect to the second girl.
Murillo pleaded guilty Sept. 8 to the single count of rape in a plea agreement dismissing the other three counts.
The Newton County prosecutor’s office said both girls’ family members agreed in advance to the terms of the plea agreement offered the defendant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.