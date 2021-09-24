A Neosho man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 60, one mile west of Neosho in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Patrick C. Wilson, 33, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, the state patrol said.
He was riding an eastbound motorcycle that collided with a westbound Kia Tucson driven by Katrina L. Jackson Tuggle, 33, of Neosho, when Tuggle turned into his path, the patrol said.
