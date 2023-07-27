NEOSHO, Mo. — A 38-year-old Neosho man was ordered bound over for trial this week on a felony charge that he lashed a boy across the back with a belt and slapped his face, leaving a bruise.
Jonathan P. Votaw waived a preliminary hearing on the charge Tuesday in Newton County Circuit Court, and Judge Jacob Skouby set his initial appearance in trial division for Aug. 23.
Votaw was arrested by Neosho police and charged Nov. 25 after he purportedly punished a boy who lives in the same residence with him by striking him across the back with a belt, leaving an imprint on the side, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
He also allegedly took the boy to the ground and slapped his face, causing a bruise under an eye socket. The age of the boy is not provided in the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.