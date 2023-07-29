NEOSHO, Mo. — For more than 140 years, members of the Neosho Police Department have followed the motto “to protect and serve.”
The department began in 1879 when the city first incorporated, and earliest departments were led by an elected marshal.
Chief Jason Baird said at some point, the department changed to be led by a police chief. He’s unsure of the date that happened, as the department records only go back to the early 1900s.
Baird became the chief in 2022, after serving as the interim chief in 2019. He joined the department in 1996 and rose through the ranks from patrol through detective to chief.
Neosho PD
The Neosho Police Department has 23 commissioned full-time officers and four reserve officers. In addition to Baird, the command staff includes Lt. Mike Whitehead, who oversees patrol; and Lt. Mike Sharp, who is in charge of the administrative and detective divisions.
Four officers work four 12-hour shifts. A rotating shift means officers have every other weekend off. Beyond the officers, Baird said two clerks help keep the department running smoothly.
Training
Missouri Police Officer Standards and Training require officers to complete 24 hours of continuing education each year. Beyond completing those hours, Baird said he strives to send his officers to a variety of specialty training. Advancement among the ranks involves different levels of training.
For example, to obtain the Patrolman 3 rank, officers must complete a variety of educational requirements including Field Training Officer, management school training and the full CSI course at Missouri Southern State University.
“I would put my guys up against any big city department as far as training goes,” Baird said. “I believe (training) is our strength.”
Future plans
Baird said a law enforcement sales tax, approved in 2021, helps the department achieve a long-term goal — to have a public safety center built to include both the police and fire departments. Baird said city officials are in the preliminary stage of finding land for the facility, one of City Manager David Kennedy’s long-term goals.
The sales tax has allowed the city to upgrade the communication system used not only by the police, but also fire and public works. The digital radio system allows the three departments to operate on a single system, which Baird said works well in the event of an emergency.
Baird credits support from residents as well as city officials for his department’s forward momentum.
“If we truly need it, they come up with it,” Baird said.
Ultimately, Baird said, his goal each year is to retain officers. One program pays prospective officers to attend the police academy if they sign a three-year contract with the department. This gives new hires a salary while they complete the necessary training to join the department.
By the numbers
Baird said the department responded to 17,187 calls for service in 2022, which averaged to 716.13 calls per officer.
The crime index for 2022 includes 1,016.79 for crimes against persons (murder, rape, robbery and assault); and 3,521.17 for property crimes (burglary, stolen vehicles, arson, larceny and property damage).
Baird said the department is on a standard pace for calls for the first six months of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.