NEOSHO, Mo. — A changed location, recovery from the pandemic and an effort to boost local businesses has led to a different approach to seeking vendors for Neosho's annual Independence Day celebration.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a decision to invite vendors for the 2021 Celebrate Neosho event and waive their fees for participation.
Members of a recently formed events committee for the city proposed the change to support local businesses and organizations, said Development Services Director Rachel Holcomb. Invitations will be sent to businesses and groups based in Neosho.
"We're trying to revamp this mainly because we have changed the location, we didn't have it last year and there has been a lot going on," Holcomb said. "We wanted to take the time to celebrate Neosho, have the vendors be from here and have civic groups play a larger part."
The annual event is usually the region's first Independence Day fireworks show. In 2019, it was moved from the city's airport to downtown, with fireworks being set off in Morse Park, preceded by entertainment and vendors set up in the downtown square throughout the day. The pandemic forced the city to dramatically scale back last year's event with just a fireworks show.
This year's event is set to begin downtown at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 26. Other events planned for Morse Park, including a bike race and fishing derby, would begin earlier that day.
The plan for this year's event accommodates a criticism of the 2019 event, which was believed to have started too early. Events on the square will begin later in the day in order to attract people to the square and have them stay for the fireworks show.
A tentative schedule for the event calls for performances by musicians, dance studios, gymnastic studios and martial arts studios, as well as a cornhole tournament, drift trick races and a cruise night.
The plan comes with a change to the budget, Holcomb said. Ordinarily the city charges $60 for food vendors and $40 for other vendors.
Originally, the city hoped to raise about $2,000 from vendor fees. Waiving the fees would eliminate that income, Holcomb said. The city will attempt to recoup those losses by offering sponsorships of the event and of the upcoming Fall Festival, set for Oct. 2. The change for vendors is intended for the Celebrate Neosho event only.
