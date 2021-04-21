NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho will receive about $2.5 million in federal funds to help handle stormwater in an area of the city prone to flooding.
The Neosho City Council on Tuesday approved the acceptance of the flood mitigation grant, as well as the spending of an extra $151,000 to fully fund the project's completion.
The project calls for the installation of a concrete box culvert at the corner of Stratford Place and Park Street, as well as the expansion of an existing culvert and the installation of inlets and stormwater piping along Stratford Place, according to documentation from the city.
Several neighborhoods in that area experienced two large floods in April 2017 and June 2019, with both events dumping inches of water in houses in the area. Heavy rainfall amounts led to both floods.
In October, the city prioritized three areas for flooding mitigation, with a total project cost of $6.7 million. The projects were determined with information from an engineering report performed by Allgeier, Martin and Associates:
• Along Stratford Place from Flower Box Lane to Freeman Road. The project calls for installation of a stormwater system to handle drainage from the south and is considered the top priority of the three. Estimated cost: about $1.1 million.
• A stretch along Hearrell Avenue from the alley of South Street north, then east to the end of a Freeman Road project. The project calls for installation of stormwater piping and inlets. Estimated cost: about $2.5 million.
• A stretch along Hatchery Branch between South and Park streets. This project, which is expected to alleviate flooding along Lafayette Street, calls for a drainage ditch. Estimated cost: about $3.1 million.
The $2.5 million is the amount the city hoped to receive. It comes from $41 million in Community Development Block Grants, managed by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, to assist with stormwater mitigation projects across the state.
City Manager David Kennedy said the city will continue to pursue other grant opportunities to fund other projects identified in the study.
The grant is similar to one the city pursued for residential buyouts. The City Council eventually rejected participation in that program after learning far less money than hoped for would be awarded.
In other business Tuesday:
• The council made history by holding its first meeting with a seven-member council.
Ward 1 representative Ashton Robinson, Ward 2 representative Richard Davidson, Ward 3 representative Julia Humphrey and at-large member Charles Collinsworth were sworn in to their posts after winning in the April 6 election. The four replaced Carmin Allen and Tom Workman, who did not run for reelection.
After a nomination from council member Tyler DeWitt, William Doubek was elected mayor with a 6-1 vote, with Robinson voting against. Davidson was selected as mayor pro tem.
• Before the new council was sworn in, the former council approved ordinances that changed the powers and duties of the city's golf course board and approved a $19,974.50 contract with Double Down Asphalt for parking lot paving. Both measures passed with a 5-0 vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.