NEOSHO, Mo. — City officials hope two major grant-funded projects will rectify common flooding issues.
“We are building the infrastructure up throughout the city to get the water to Hickory Creek and on to Shoal Creek and those smaller branches to get it out of town,” City Manager David Kennedy said. “We are also building and expanding on drainage ditches that flow into the Hickory Creek branches that are dry creek beds until it rains heavily.”
The cost of the first project totals around $2.7 million, which will come from funds received from the Missouri Department of Economic Development to redo the drainage system in the area near Stratford Place and Freeman Road, adding large box culverts to better control the flow of stormwater.
Bidding for this project is expected to go out sometime in June or July of this year.
The second project will target two areas of concern: the Hatchery Branch near the roundabout on South Street and the Lower School Branch that encompasses the area of East Coler Street to Wheeler Street. These combined projects will cost roughly $6.3 million, with the city bringing $1.3 million to the table and the remaining $5 million coming from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
The ARPA grant-funded projects will go through the usual engineering studies and acquisition of right of way, pushing the timing for bidding into 2024.
Kennedy noted these projects are just additional pieces to a larger puzzle that the city started working on in the 1990s.
“Back in the 1990s, a plan was put together by FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) and the city of Neosho on how to mitigate the flooding here in town, and over the years small projects have been hit-and-miss,” he said. “But these are really big projects to boost that plan and hopefully solve some of the flooding issues.”
Neosho was founded in 1839 and was attractive to Native Americans, farmers and travelers because of its abundance of water, with multiple springs contributing. It become incorporated in 1878 and then became the county seat for Newton County, but the natural water systems and topography that made it attractive also brought many flooding challenges.
The city is essentially surrounded by tributaries or branches of several small creeks, including Lost Creek and Buffalo Creek to the west and south, the much larger Shoal Creek to the north, and Hickory Creek, which runs south and splinters into smaller branches within the city’s limits.
Flooding historically has been a flooding issue on the east side of Neosho, and the city did a large buyout program of homes and industrial sites near Hickory Creek. That area now has become a large portion of Morse Park.
“Neosho is not your typical flat town, for sure,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got our hills and valleys, which can be challenging when trying to mitigate floodwaters. It is one big puzzle, and we are trying to put the pieces together, so people won’t have to worry about flooding in the future.”
