NEOSHO, Mo. — The city of Neosho has made several changes to its zoning designations that city staff members hope will help reduce reliance on special-use permits and eliminate inconsistencies.
The Neosho City Council gave final approval Tuesday during its regular meeting to a series of ordinances that change common zonings and eliminate rarely used ones. The initial approval was granted during first readings during a special meeting March 30.
“We’ve noticed that some businesses have needed special-use permits, so we’re trying to clean that up,” said Rachel Holcomb, director of development services for the city. “With the appropriate usage being included, there is no need for them to get a special-use permit.”
The city had already tackled the issue in December by expanding the allowed businesses for the C-2 zoning designation for businesses. The change makes it so that the owners of a karate studio and other potential dance studios can now operate downtown.
Tuesday’s efforts applied that same principle. While numerous, the changes made do not make major overhauls to the city’s zones:
• A change to R-1 zones allows for family day care centers to care for 10 or fewer children at a time. It also changed “dressmaker” to “seamstress” in R-1 in order to accommodate a wider swath of sewing work. Holcomb said this one will likely have the biggest impact on the public.
• A change to R-3 zones allows for group day care centers that handle no more than 20 children.
• Single-family dwellings are now allowed under the AG zone for agricultural use.
• Elimination of the RD-1 zone. The designation for a redevelopment district had not been used.
• Elimination of the C-5 zone for businesses. Holcomb said the C-3 designation covered that intended use adequately.
• Including educational and institutional facilities in the M-1 zone for light manufacturing. Holcomb said an exclusion may have caused problems for Crowder College’s growth plans and limited the potential for flight schools near the airport.
The changes were spearheaded by a group called the “405 committee,” named after the section number of Neosho’s laws where zoning rules are found. Eight people, including council members, city staff and community members, participated in the effort.
Holcomb said the committee’s work is done for the short term but may be called in the future in order to handle other needs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.