NEOSHO, Mo. — A helicopter used by the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War is closer to finding a new home at a Neosho VFW post.
The Neosho City Council granted initial approval last week to an agreement with members of VFW Post 4142 to display a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter outside its location at 1412 Waldo Hatler Memorial Drive.
The post agreed to sign a small piece of its property over to the city and grant right of way, and the city agreed to take responsibility for maintenance and repair of the helicopter. The deal is expected to be formally approved during the council’s May 4 meeting.
If that approval is gained, then the post will be only a few weeks away from a goal its commander has been working on for years.
“I’ve seen that helicopter ever since I got out of the Marine Corps in ‘96,” said Eric Kruse, commander of the post. “I was upset with the condition it was in back then and wondered why it was here.”
Also known as a Huey, the UH-1 was ubiquitous in the Vietnam War as well as in rescue and transport operations. It was designed for medical evacuation and for general purposes.
The city’s Huey was used in Vietnam during that war. It was gifted by the U.S. Army to the city in the ‘90s. According to the contract that awarded the helicopter to the city, it must be kept on city-owned property — the reason for the post’s land donation.
Clint Dalbom, Neosho parks director, said the Huey, which has been cleaned and restored by city staff, is ready for installation. A group that specializes in restoring military vehicles was to help in January but did not make the trip because of COVID-19-related reasons.
“It has been painted and stenciled, and the windows have all been repaired,” Dalbom said. “It’s in excellent shape.”
It was removed from its spot in Morse Park because it was a frequent target of vandalism. Kruse and the post have been working for years to house the copter at the post’s location. With an agreement in place and formally approved, Dalbom said the last details should be completed soon. He hopes that the helicopter will be installed at its new location by the end of June.
When placed, Kruse said, the post will use video surveillance to prevent more vandalism. He expressed gratitude for the city and City Manager David Kennedy for making the relocation possible. It would not have been accomplished without Kennedy, Kruse said.
“If you go to any VFW around the country, they usually all have something,” Kruse said. “North Joplin has an M60 tank, Monett has an artillery piece. This is something Neosho’s post has never had. ... My members and officers can’t wait to see it.”
