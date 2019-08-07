NEOSHO, Mo. — As the Neosho City Council continues its search for its next city manager, it needs voters to resolve a contradiction in city laws about where that employee should live.
Acting on an emergency basis, council members approved placing a question on the upcoming November ballot that would require a city manager to have a Neosho address and no more than a 30-minute response time to City Hall.
"I know what I want," said Mayor William Doubek after the meeting. "I want them living in the city. But I don't want to be a dictator. We need the citizens to decide that."
In two votes, council members approved the ballot addition with a 3-2 vote. The first, second and third readings were held during the same meeting on an emergency basis, because of impending deadlines for ballot placement, Doubek said.
Members Carmin Allen and Angela Thomas voted against the measure, saying they felt too strongly about the residency requirement to leave it up to voters.
"I feel like the city manager should live inside the city," Allen said during the meeting. "I think the founding charter writers meant it to be that way. If someone really wants to be the city manager, then they need to be part of this city."
During the meeting, Doubek said he was in total agreement with that sentiment, but said it was more important for the people who voted them into their offices to make that decision.
The ballot measure becomes the second issue Neosho voters will decide in the November election. The other measure deals with establishing a 2.5% use tax for out-of-state purchases — because that ballot measure was previously set during a previous meeting, there is no additional cost to voters for the city manager question.
The issue has come up during the city's search to replace former city manager Leland Butcher, who resigned suddenly last month. According to entries on a social media page he operates, he resigned to become an adjunct professor for Columbia Southern University.
Some of the candidates have said during the interview process that they have already established residencies in nearby cities and do not wish to upend their families for the position.
The contradiction about where the city manager is required to live stems from a home rule city charter and ordinances passed afterward. The original charter required the city manager to live within city limits, but gave the council the option to remove that requirement. An ordinance passed in 2008, however, specified the residency requirement without the ability to make exceptions.
The original law came into play for the hiring of Former city manager Jim Cole, who resigned in 2006. Doubek said he was one of the best city managers the city had, yet he lived outside of the city.
The city has interviewed four candidates so far, and five more await. If the city finds a good replacement, Doubek said it may have the position filled before the November election, potentially setting up a scenario where an out-of-city candidate is hired, then voters require that candidate to live in the city.
The city of Joplin requires its manager to live within the city. Carthage has a similar requirement, but its law allows the city council to make exemptions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.