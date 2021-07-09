Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Mostly cloudy in the morning, then thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially during the evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 67F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.