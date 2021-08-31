NEOSHO, Mo. — Well-wishers on hand Tuesday did not have to wonder long about whether Kenneth Shelton enjoyed his ride in a biplane after it came to a stop at the Neosho airport.
The 92-year-old World War II veteran flashed them a thumbs-up from the cockpit.
As Shelton was gently eased to the ground, a round of applause broke out for the veteran’s ride in the clouds, made possible by the nonprofit Dream Flights and its Operation September Freedom.
“Welcome back to Earth,” someone yelled to Shelton as the plane rolled to a stop near the terminal building. By all indications, Shelton wanted nothing more than to get the plane going again and to take off for another go-around.
“One (flight) wasn’t enough,” Shelton said. “It ended too quickly.”
This is the first year Dream Flights has been sponsored by Medicalodges Inc., and Shelton was one of four World War II veterans from three communities — Neosho, Butler and Pittsburg, Kansas — expected to fly Tuesday.
Before the plane took off at 3:22 p.m., pilot Andrew Lohmar instructed the Neosho resident on what he should do with his thumb — “If you’re OK, give me the thumbs-up. If you want down for whatever reason, give me the thumbs-down.”
“What do I do if I want more time (in the air)?” Shelton remarked, sparking laughter and a clap on the back from the pilot.
Standing nearby, Shelton’s nephew just grinned.
“He’s never been afraid of anything in his life,” said Tommy Hammack, who admitted he got a bit teary-eyed as he watched his uncle soar off into the clear blue skies.
Despite a flash rainstorm that delayed the plane's flight from Southeast Kansas to Neosho by nearly two hours, Shelton and Lohmar took off from Neosho Hugh Robinson Airport inside a Boeing-Stearman Model 75 biplane. They reached a maximum altitude of 1,500 feet, cruising at 100 mph above Neosho for 25 minutes, before looping around and landing.
Sitting in his wheelchair next to the plane, Shelton was given a signed hat from Lohmar. Before the flight, Travis McBride, regional vice president of Medicalodges, surprised Shelton with a personalized flight jacket. Later, Shelton himself signed the plane’s rear wing, joining dozens of other war veterans who have made similar flights over the years.
Shelton wasn’t a pilot during World War II. He served in the Army effort to reach Germany through Italy.
He’s currently a resident at Medicalodge Neosho, 400 W. Lyon. He moved to Newton County from the Kansas City area, Hammack said, to be closer to his sister, Florence, who lives nearby. She attended the ceremony Tuesday, cheering her brother on.
“He survived the war over there, so flying in this plane is nothing to him,” Hammack said.
Even though Becky Ready recently had surgery, it certainly didn’t stop the Medicalodge Neosho nurse from seeing one of her favorite residents fly high in the skies Tuesday afternoon.
“I’m his girlfriend,” she said, laughing. “That’s what he calls me. But this (flight) is awesome. He’s just a happy-go-lucky guy. Nothing bothers him. He’s just a really nice person.”
Wish come true
According to Dream Flights, of the 16 million Americans who served in WWII, an estimated 100,000 remain alive in 2021.
Alyssa VanMeter, pilot and crew chief on one of the Dream Flights six World War II-era biplanes, said the Dream Flights group is focusing on flying as many World War II veterans as possible in 2021.
“Typically we fly veterans that are in assisted care facilities all over the country,” VanMeter said. “Dream Flights has been doing this for 10 years and we’re making a big push to try to fly over 1,000 veterans this year.”
VanMeter said the program, which runs on donations and sponsorships, has 21 volunteer pilots and crew members.
Pittsburg ceremony
Plans to take a World War II veteran from Pittsburg had to be scrapped Tuesday morning when the man fell and broke his hip late Monday night.
Lea Smith, clinical liaison with Medicalodge, said William Elmore Bell, 96, would have been one of four veterans of World War II from three Medicalodge facilities to take part in the Dream Flights program Tuesday. Only two veterans ended up flying, one in Butler and the other in Neosho.
Tim Bell, one of William Bell’s sons, said he wasn’t sure if his father would have wanted to fly in the World War II-era training plane if he had been able to make it to the airport.
“He was looking forward to this,” Tim Bell said. “I think he would have enjoyed the attention and probably been grinning from ear to ear. We didn’t tell him he was flying in a biplane, though. I think he thought it was a helicopter or something, and I’m not sure if he would have flown in the airplane.”
Even though William Bell couldn’t be at the Atkinson Municipal Airport, the biplane still landed shortly before noon.
A color guard from the Pittsburg American Legion Post 64 and a Pittsburg Fire Department ladder truck flying a large American flag greeted the plane and pilots, and William Bell’s children accepted gifts from the Dream Flights crew for their father.
Photos were taken of the Bell children and the veterans who attended the ceremony with the airplane.
Bell was a Marine Corps veteran who served in the Pacific theater of World War II from 1943 to 1946. William Bell’s son, Gary Bell, said his father served with a heavy anti-aircraft battery in the Marine Corps Fleet Defense Force aboard a troop transport, the USS Wharton.
