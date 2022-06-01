NEOSHO, Mo. — The president of the Neosho Youth Football League has been charged with stealing more than $25,000 in league funds.
The Newton County prosecutor filed a theft charge on 43-year-old Stewart P. Pace a week ago, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Newton County Circuit Court records did not show the warrant served as yet Wednesday.
A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge states that members of the league’s governing board reported an apparent theft of funds to the Newton County Sheriff’s Department on May 4.
According to the affidavit, Pace, the president of the league, and his wife, Jessica Pace, its treasurer, were interviewed by Detective Todd Morgan the following day and acknowledged having misused league funds kept in a checking account at Community Bank and Trust.
The full extent of the thefts remains unclear.
In his interview with the detective May 5, Pace estimated that he had misappropriated about $15,000 from the account. But his wife also confessed to having used the league’s debit card to buy items for her and her family.
“Jessica stated that this started about two years go,” Morgan wrote in the affidavit. “Jessica stated that she would buy items at Walmart for the ball league and buy items for herself at the same time.”
She also purportedly told the detective that she would get cash back from purchases at Walmart and keep it.
Jessica Pace is not facing any charges as yet, although Prosecutor Will Lynch said Wednesday the case remains under review and that additional charges may be filed.
The affidavit states that one of the board members provided the sheriff’s office with bank statements dating back to June 2020 on which suspected fraudulent charges totaling $40,062.26 were highlighted. The affidavit states that the majority of those charges were made at ATMs and gas stations, and were made using the debit card assigned to Jessica Pace.
The thefts came to light when another league official attempted to buy about $28 worth of items for the league April 15 but the debit card she used was declined. The bank informed her that there was just $20.72 left in the account, according to the affidavit.
The document states that just two weeks earlier, Jessica Pace had told the board that there was $22,000 in the account.
Board members held an emergency meeting without the Paces on April 16 to discuss the matter. At the meeting, board members called Stewart Pace on his cellphone and asked if he knew the account balance was down to $20.72. He purportedly told them that he would go to the bank the following Monday and look into the matter.
But the following day he sent a text to one of them acknowledging that he had used the funds to help with his own financial situation, according to the affidavit. The league board then closed the account April 20.
Morgan asked Jessica Pace if she had looked at the bank statements for the account before telling the board that there was $22,000 there, according to the affidavit. She purportedly told the detective that the statements were sent to a post office box that had been closed for about a year due to the fee going unpaid.
According to the affidavit, she said she told the board there was $22,000 in the account because that’s how much her husband told her was in there.
Stewart Pace told the detective that he had been out of work for a period and started using the account to pay bills and fix his truck and it “just got out of hand.”
He said he had not looked at a bank statement for the account “in a while” and had to pay out of his own account to have the post office box reopened, according to the affidavit.
