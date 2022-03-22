WEBB CITY, Mo. — The building being constructed on North Main Street in Webb City for American Legion Post 322 and VFW Post 7630 is more than 95% complete, with an expected move-in date for the groups next month.
The 15,000-square-foot building is located south of the former American Legion hall and north of Webster Primary Center.
The original post at 1000 N. Webb St. was sold to the Webb City School District as part of a $950,000 contract agreement. The property for the new building was donated last year by the school district, which plans to renovate the old American Legion hall into a student services center.
“It’s about 98% complete,” Joe Wilson, commander of VFW Post 7630, said at the site last week. “One of the last things we need to do is finish up the kitchen, get all of that moved in, and the parking lot. The old building was 18,000 square feet. We got rid of the garage and one of the storerooms. We’ll also have an office in case a veteran service officer moves into this area.”
The new building features offices, a kitchen, a storeroom, a large room for events and bingo, bathrooms compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and an indoor smoking area. The kitchen will be outfitted with grills, stoves and everything the groups need to host community events and an annual Thanksgiving dinner.
Don Wooten, commander of American Legion Post 322, said they hope the new building gives the organizations more visibility in the community and helps them acquire new members.
Declining membership in both veterans organizations has been an ongoing issue as older veterans die and younger generations of veterans aren’t joining clubs, the commanders said.
Wilson said many of the World War II and Korean War veterans have died, and Vietnam veterans are getting older. Wilson, who is 58, said he’s considered one of the “younger guys” in the post.
American Legion Post 322 has approximately 100 members, and VFW Post 7630 has 37.
“We want to bring in more members for both of us,” Wooten said. “We’d like to get as many members as we can. With this, it will be easier to be seen. We can’t get young people anymore because they’re not interested, but we’d love to get some younger members who can take over.”
Flag campaign
A “Rally Around the Flag” fundraising campaign was launched by supporters during construction to help pay for landscaping, lighting and other expenses. An American flag made up of about 120 tiles engraved with the names of veterans and service members is displayed on the wall of the new American Legion across from the front door. The memorial is 5 feet by 8 feet, with 15 tiles per row.
The commanders said they hope it’s the first thing people see when they enter or drive by the building.
“We’re really proud of it,” Wooten said. “It’s beautiful.”
Jonathan Dawson, senior vice president of Southwest Missouri Bank, said the Webb City Elks Lodge and Southwest Missouri Bank helped sponsor the project. He said they received overwhelming support from the community for the campaign, and the tiles sold out in the blink of an eye.
“This project is separate from the building side of things,” Dawson said. “We decided to put some money together and start doing some matching funds. The Elks Lodge contributed $5,000, and we did $5,000. Basically, every time a tile was purchased, it was doubled. We raised almost $30,000.”
David Pyle, exalted ruler of the Webb City Elks Lodge, said lodge members donated $5,000, and past exalted rulers pledged another $500 for the flag project. Pyle purchased a tile in honor of his father, Clyde Pyle, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
“The Elks Lodge, as an organization, has made a pledge that as long as there are veterans, the benevolent and protective order of the Elks will never forget them,” Pyle said. “We saw this as a way for a local lodge to make that tangible and to support that commitment. I think it looks amazing, and it’s a great tribute to our veterans. It truly has been a community effort and something that we all get to enjoy.”
